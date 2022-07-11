5 electronics that promise to make your life easier

With each passing year, we see how electronics are more automated and smarter. The evolution of gadgets is evident, and today we have devices that provide more comfort, practicality and that help in tasks that were previously operational.

Many of the items are also wanted by help save energy and expenses, as in the case of smart items and eReaders.

In this article, we separate 5 current electronics that will make a difference in your life, either by helping to save expenses, by bringing more practicality or simply by being an evolution of existing items, with improved features.

Check out!

Kindle E-Reader

The Kindle has become a gadget highly sought after by readers. He is one digital book reader with screen e-inkthat is, it does not use light to form an image, and has a touch system that offers a feeling of leafing through a book.

A new Kindle is a way to take an entire library with you wherever you go. It doesn’t weigh in the backpack, it’s more economical and offers the personalizing the reading experience. With it, you can adjust font size, style, screen brightness level – all with a long battery life.

smartwatch watch

The Amazfit Smartwatch is ideal for those who practice sports, it has blood oxygen level measurement, GPS and is water resistant.

With smart watches, it’s easy monitor basic health and training, such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, average calories burned and GPS track record. In addition, several models offer smart assistants like Alexa to automate everyday tasks and get needed information at the distance of a wrist – literally.

In this Amazfit option, you will have more than 60 sports modes to monitor your physical activities, in addition to having GPS and being water resistant, ensuring safety in outdoor activities.

TWS Bluetooth Headset

Another popular electronic device these days are headphones. wireless TWS. The models are small, with a case with extra battery and offer more practicality and comfort in use.

The Live model, from the line Samsung Galaxy Budsis perfect for those looking for a small and comfortable headset, as well as offering a modern design, noise canceling2 microphones, and up to 6 hours of playback, plus 21 hours with the case’s battery.

Streaming Player

For those who have older televisions, an option that makes life easier and helps save in the medium term is the streaming player Fire TV Stick Lite. It is a device amazon that turns television into smartgiving access to platforms for streamingYouTube and live content on Full HD 1080p.

As it has a compact design, just plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into an HDMI port on your TV, connect it to the internet and enjoy. Your controller also has quick shortcuts to the main content platforms, and the device also has native connection to Alexato facilitate the use of voice commands.

smart speaker

Finally, there could be no lack of Smart Speakers, which are intelligent voice-controlled speakers.

Currently, the most popular model is the Echo Dot, which can be voice-controlled via Alexa, and allows you to create reminders, listen to news and music, ask questions, make calls with those who have a similar device, and much more.

The device is even more interesting for those who want a smart and connected home, as it can command items such as smart lamps, Smart TVs, smart sockets, switches and other items.

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot has 4 long-range microphones, promises “multiple layers of privacy” and gets new features and “funny little secrets” frequently. It needs to be connected to Wi-Fi and a wall outlet to work.