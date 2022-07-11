5G Internet and 5GHz Wi-Fi: What’s the Difference?

Many people have several doubts about issues related to the connectivity of their devices. And now, with the arrival of 5G technology in Brazil, some questions started to be asked more frequently, especially because of all the news involved in the subject.

Because they have the same number in their respective nomenclatures, as well as the letter G with different meanings, both 5G and 5 GHz Wi-Fi ended up being confused. But they have significant differences in all terms.

5G technology promises to bring greater internet connection stability to smartphones and tablets. (Freepik/Playback)Source: Freepik

After all, what is 5G?

In general terms, this is the fifth generation of technological development of connections linked to mobile networks. A good example to think about is when you are away from home and have a contracted mobile internet plan. Without Wi-Fi signal coverage, the famous 3G or 4G, depending on your device, may still give you access to the internet.

Now, 5G coverage is also starting to become available in our country. For this, new antennas will need to be built by operators between cities to offer greater coverage and connectivity to all who need it. And mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets will also have to migrate to this technology if they want to use it.

With 5G, users will have more comfort, practicality, performance and flexibility in their daily activities on the internet. (Freepik/Playback)Source: Freepik

Within this context, it is worth noting that there are already some devices manufactured by some brands offering support for 5G. A list released by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) recently highlights some of them.

It is also important to emphasize that 5G has no other nomenclature, huh! Therefore, when we refer to mobile connectivity, we will only talk about 5G.

What is 5GHz WiFi?

If 5G technology is available for mobile networks, 5 GHz (gigahertz) Wi-Fi is not — at least in its conception. This mechanism consists of a frequency of a wireless network (Wi-Fi) of short distance, generally used in domestic environments due to a series of factors.

To better understand what differentiates it from 5G, know that there are two basic standards within wireless internet routers: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, which is more recent. In a progressive line, 5 GHz is more powerful than its predecessor, offering greater connection and performance. In addition, there is less direct interference in its operation, ensuring more stability to consumers in their daily activities.

However, this frequency has a shorter range, that is, it does not work over long distances. Therefore, if you intend to watch a series in streaming, it is good to be close to the router so that the internet does not interfere with your experience. However, overall, it is an advantageous connection that guarantees many benefits to the user.

Routers supporting 5 GHz Wi-Fi allow the connection of numerous devices without loss of quality in home environments. (Freepik/Playback)Source: Freepik

But if you can invest in a router that supports both bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), you’ll be able to get the best out of each one without having to have signal repeaters scattered around the house.

Did you like the content?