It is not news to anyone that, over time, the performance of the cell phone leaves something to be desired and, therefore, the item becomes slower and slower than normal and less fast.

Factors like large volume of photos, videos and audios stored on the phone could be some of the reasons that contribute to the problem.

However, all is not lost. Some tricks unknown to many can help those who suffer from the problem and, consequently, increase the life of the device.

6 tricks to slow down your phone faster that few know:

1. Update the system

Updating the operating system can help make the phone faster and improve the efficiency and security of the item.

In addition, the procedure can bring new features to the device that often facilitate the use of the mobile phone on a daily basis.

2. Delete unnecessary apps

Little used apps can take up a lot of storage space and thus slow down your phone.

That’s why it’s important to check which apps are the most important and discard the least requested ones.

3. Eliminate irrelevant photos and videos

To optimize the functioning of a slow cell phone, it is important to delete files, photos and videos that have nothing to offer.

In this way, eliminate the items that do not add to the device. Another solution is to also export the heaviest files to the cloud.

4. Use cleaning apps

Selecting a cleaning application is also another relevant measure that can add to the performance of the cell phone.

However, it is necessary to pay attention to whether the chosen application is reputable and reliable so that there are no adversities.

5. Remove effects and animations that are not important

Despite being fun, wallpapers with animations and effects can take up a lot of space on the mobile phone and make the mobile phone less effective.

So disable and opt for simpler options.

6. Restart the mobile

Last but not least, restarting the phone can be a simple measure, but it can make the device faster.

The method does not require much effort and, as a result, results in a mobile phone that is momentarily more agile and efficient.

