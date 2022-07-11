A24 section is cut again for the filming of ″Furious Speed″

Highway 24 will be closed to traffic from Monday to Wednesday, from 06:00 to 20:00, between the nodes of Vilarinho da Samardã (Vila Real) and Vila Pouca de Aguiar, due to filming of the Hollywood saga “The Fast and the Furious”.

