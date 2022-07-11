After giving up on buying Twitter, Elon Musk posts meme to mock possible legal battle | Technology

The meme has four sentences and pictures of him next to each statement laughing:

“They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. So they wouldn’t release bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in Court. Now they have to release bot information in Court.”

The publication is the first public response from the tycoon since he announced his intention to abandon the takeover offer of Twitter last Friday (8). By 1 pm, she had reached over 25,000 comments and over 750,000 likes.

“So this was all part of your plan?😉”, asked a user on Twitter.

Elon Musk and Twitter: An Old and Controversial Relationship

In a document sent to the SEC, the US equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk said there was a violation of several provisions of the agreement.

The announcement of the billionaire’s exit from the business it happened three months after he reached an agreement with Twitter’s board of directors. Before the purchase offer, Musk even acquired 9% of the shares of the social network.

The richest man in the world had been questioning the platform about the number of fake and spam accounts, and had already threatened to back out of the purchase if he could not carry out his own analysis. The social network says that fake profiles represent less than 5% of its base of 229 million users.

But Musk says his partial analysis of data provided by the company shows the number is higher.

According to his lawyers, everything indicates that the information disclosed about the suspicious accounts is “false or materially misleading”.

“Musk’s advisors’ preliminary analysis of the information provided by Twitter to date makes Musk strongly believe that the protection of fake and spam accounts included in the reported user count is much higher than 5%,” the billionaire’s lawyers said in a statement. letter sent to the SEC this Friday.

Twitter shares began the week in a steep decline after billionaire Elon Musk backed out of buying the social network.

At around 11:10 am on Monday (11), the company’s shares dropped about 7%, trading at just over US$ 34. On Friday, they were already trading at US$ 36.81 – 32% below the offer of $54.20 from Musk.

In May, the billionaire even claimed that suspicious Twitter accounts could represent 20% of the user base. The new document points out that Twitter did not provide all the data that, in Musk’s assessment, would be necessary to finalize the negotiation.

He made the matter public on the social network, and when Chief Executive Parag Agrawal defended the company in a series of tweets, Musk responded with a poop emoji.

Musk was sued by Twitter shareholders for alleged market manipulation with public statements

2 of 2 Twitter company logo next to the profile of American billionaire Elon Musk — Photo: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS Twitter company logo next to the profile of American billionaire Elon Musk — Photo: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

The agreement stipulates that Musk must pay a fine of US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.2 billion) if there is a breach of contract or if the deal becomes a legal dispute. The company may also be required to pay the same termination fee to the billionaire in specific circumstances.

After the announcement of the withdrawal of the owner of the rocket company SpaceX and the electric car maker Tesla, Twitter promised a legal battle to make the deal happen.

“Twitter’s board is committed to closing the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk and plans to take legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident that we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” stated the company.

“We believe that Elon Musk’s intentions to terminate the merger are based more on recent market sales than Twitter’s ‘failure’ to fulfill his orders,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said in a note, according to to Reuters.

Controversy over fake accounts

The indentation had been in the works for some time.. On May 13, Musk went so far as to say that the deal was temporarily suspended, claiming that Twitter was unable to justify his requests to learn more about the abundance of fake accounts and spam on the social network.

The announcement caused the company’s shares to fall around 20% in negotiations prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In June, he again threatened to withdraw from the purchase, for the same reason.

But Musk said he didn’t believe the company’s “lax testing methodologies” were adequate and wanted to conduct his own analysis. Therefore, he requested data from the social network.

According to the settlement statement, Musk’s first request to Twitter about the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on the platform was made on May 9. The billionaire claims to have made repeated attempts to get the data, but that he only received incomplete data from the platform.

Musk’s questioning about the number of suspicious Twitter accounts was pointed out by analysts as a possible attempt by the billionaire to renegotiate or even walk away from the deal.

What did Musk want with the social network?

In April, when the deal was announced, Musk said Twitter has “tremendous potential” and should be an “arena” for defending free speech.

“I want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans,” the billionaire said at the time.