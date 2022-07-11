After great success, Gilberto Gil opens an extra session in Curitiba – Jornal do Oeste

Cantor will perform on October 28 at Teatro Positivo; Tickets are now on sale from R$ 60, via Disk Ingressos

Due to the high demand for tickets, the singer and songwriter from Bahia Gilberto Gil will do extra tour presentation “80 years“, in Curitiba. The new date is set for the day october 28on the stage of Positive Theater, at 20:00. The first batch of tickets is already on sale, from R$ 60.00, via Disk Ingressos. The first date, on the day october 27, the entries are already sold out. The show in the capital is promoted by CULT! productions It’s from Public Health Institute.

The 80th anniversary tour, which Gil completed in June, travels through Brazil and brings a setlist full of hits such as “That hug”, “Walk with faith”, “Every Bahia Girl”, “Let’s run away” and other songs that are already part of Brazilian culture.

Recently sworn in at the Brazilian Academy of Letters, the immortal demonstrates that he has all the energy. At the time, Gilberto Gil travels abroad with sold-out shows in Germany, Denmark, Morocco, Italy, France, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium and England.

before reaching Curitibawhere he has not performed for more than five years, the singer takes the stage of the biggest music festival in the world, the Rock in Rio.

SERVICE – Gilberto Gil in Curitiba

Date: October 27 and 28, 2022 (Thursday and Friday)

Place: Teatro Positivo (R. Prof. Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 5300)

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Tickets range from R$ 60.00 to R$ 720.00 according to the sector, lot and modality chosen

ENTIRE HALF-ENTRY Green Audience BRL 720 BRL 360 blue audience BRL 660 BRL 330 Pink audience BRL 520 BRL 260 Orange Audience BRL 400 BRL 200 Green Audience BRL 120 BRL 60

Values ​​may change without prior notice, depending on the current batch

Sales: Disk Ingressos (Ventura Shopping – Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 10 pm, on Saturdays, from 10 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays, from 2 pm to 8 pm, Disk Ingressos Call-center (41) 33150808 (from Monday to Friday, from 9 am at 10 pm, and on Sundays, from 9 am to 6 pm), at the Guaira Theater box office (from Tuesday to Saturday, from 12 pm to 9 pm)

**Home delivery with delivery fee

Classification: Free

Realization: CULT! Productions and the Res Publica Institute

Augusto Tortato