After Protests, Sri Lankan President Announces He Will Resign | World

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced on Monday that he would resign after a wave of protests against the country’s economic collapse.
On Saturday (9), thousands of people invaded the presidential palace, culminating a wave of protests that has lasted for weeks and taken over streets and public buildings in the country, one of the only ones in South Asia with a high level of Economic Development Index (HDI). ) – in 2015, the island of 21 million inhabitants surpassed Brazil in the ranking.
According to government officials, the president will resign on Wednesday (13), along with his entire cabinet.
Protesters set fire to a home belonging to a Sri Lankan minister in Arachchikattuwa on May 9, 2022 – Photo: Reuters
Rajapaksa’s resignation has been called for for weeks by protesters who have taken to the country’s streets, occupying and burning public buildings in protest against high prices for medicine, food and fuel. During the protests, there were deaths and determination by the government that police officers shoot at the protesters.
Due to the crisis, the then prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, also resigned and tried to leave the country, but was prevented by the Justice, which investigates whether Rajapaksa supporters attacked protesters at the behest of the former prime minister.
After weeks of violent protests, some of the protesters made their way to the palace. There, soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of angry protesters over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.
On Saturday, after the invasion, protesters occupied the palace and bathed in the swimming pool of the official residence.
Protesters storm the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on July 9, 2022.
The 73-year-old president managed to escape through a side exit and was taken on a military vessel to a base in the northeast of the island, official sources told French news agency France Presse.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that the president has expressed his intention to step down.
The 73-year-old head of government would automatically become interim president in the event of Rajapaksa’s resignation, but said he would step down if there was no consensus on forming a unity government.
Thousands of people remained occupying this Monday (11) official buildings invaded over the weekend.