Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launched with AMOLED screen and battery lasting up to 15 days; see the price

Amazfit presented this Monday (11) the GTS 4 Mini, its new smart watch that promises major design and hardware improvements over its predecessor. Despite its compact design, the smartwatch has a relatively useful screen that now has an always-on display (AOD) mode. The GTS 4 Mini has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 336 x 384 pixel resolution and curved edges. There is a physical button positioned on the right side of the smartwatch to assist in controlling your Zepp OS operating system.

















01 Jul

















28 June



To appeal to the fitness crowd, this watch integrates more than 120 sport modes that optimize its sensors to track data from different activities. With 5 ATM resistance, the smartwatch is ideal for swimmers, but it may not be the best option for more extreme sports such as diving. The manufacturer does not detail its resistance to dust.

In addition, the wearable integrates a heart rate sensor that contributes to the count of kilocalories lost during exercise and a blood oxygen saturation monitor. GPS delivers much more accuracy to estimate distances traveled. Other features include stress level detection, sleep and breathing monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and Amazon Alexa voice command support. To feed this set, there is a 270 mAh battery that promises autonomy of up to 15 days. With economy mode, the battery life is up to 45 days unplugged.

price and availability





The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is now available on Amazon in the United States with a suggested price of US$ 119 (about R$ 639). There are four color options: black, white, blue and pink. The expectation is that the smartwatch will be launched globally soon. The accessory was approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on June 28, indicating its imminent launch in Brazil. It should be noted that there are several models available in the country today, including the Amazfit GTS 2 and the robust T-Rex 2.

