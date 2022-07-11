AMD predicts GPUs with up to 700W TDP for 2025

Company executive highlights energy efficiency as one of the brand’s focuses

In the last week, the portal VentureBeat released an interview he conducted with Sam Naffzigersenior vice president of OMGwhose subject was energy efficiency in GPUs. Among the different points addressed, an image provided by the OMG presents a projection that the market may end up delivering devices with 700W of TDP before 2025.

The graph is not specifically commented on in the body of the interview and the image does not mention a projection for what the OMG intends to deliver in the future. Without context, then, the image seems to be a prediction of what the company expects from the market in the near future.

The legends and chart details pertain only to the IT industry energy challengeas well as GPU power consumption and TDP indices recorded over the years, with a perspective until 2025.

Energy efficiency is one of AMD’s focuses

Sam Naffziger it’s in OMG for 16 years and moved into the graphics industry in 2017, with the goal of improving overall and per watt performance, as well as the efficiency of the company’s devices. In an interview with the portal VentureBeatthe executive said that in 2020 the OMG managed to deliver devices that met a target of 25 by 20in 2014which aimed to deliver products with the performance 25 times higher.

Now, the brand expects to achieve a 30x efficiency gain in activities such as machine learning and high-performance computing. naffziger explains that energy efficiency gives more flexibility to the design. Through it, according to him, you can choose to maximize performance or prioritize efficiency.

– Continues after advertising –

The executive also stresses the energy management as a key factor in reducing overall consumption. “With intelligent power management, we can detect if we are in a phase of a game that needs high frequency or if we are in a phase limited by memory bandwidth, for example”said in an interview.

The GeForce GTX 1660 is back! Still worth it?

Let’s test LIVE the performance of the cards that have been resurrecting for sale



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VentureBeat