America makes 8-1 at Crato and goes to the last round depending only on you – 07/10/2022 – News

América did its homework, beat Crato 8-1 at Arena das Dunas and now goes to the last round of group C depending only on its strength to get a spot in the second phase. The team had a very strong confrontation in offensive terms and went to halftime beating Crato, at Arena das Dunas, by 4 to 0. In the complementary stage, they scored four more and completed the show of goals at Arena das Dunas. The goals were scored by Iago (3), Wallace Pernambucano (2), Elvinho, Téssio and Maycon Lucas. The difference well reflected the technical nonsense between the teams on the field. Ramon scored the visitors’ goal of honor.

Magnus Nascimento

With several players hanging by the two yellow cards, added to the need for victory to reach the last round depending only on their results to qualify for the second phase of Serie D, América entered the field ready to face the underdog of group 3, who arrived in Natal with many problems which turned the match at Arena das Dunas into a duel between defense and attack.

At four minutes, in a blitz in the area of ​​Ceará, striker Iago hit the cross and ended up hitting the post, to the unhappiness of the American fans. At 12 minutes, after the corner kick, the ball was left for Jean Pierre, who concluded, but saw the ball explode in the opponent’s hand and deflect the goal. The referee failed to give the clear penalty, harming Alvirrubro.

The goal only came in the 18th minute, with Iago and was cried. Before he pushed the ball to the back of the net, Araújo entered the area, disputed the ball with a goalkeeper who managed to cut it personally, but the American midfielder repeated himself, kicked, the defender cut as he could and the ball was left for Iago make 1 to 0 for the potiguares.

América was sovereign on the field and, despite the coach Leandro Sena having worked hard on the submission issue during the week, the athletes continued wasting many created opportunities. A warning sign for the club to improve better if it goes to the knockout stage, which can pay a very high price, if it continues to make mistakes in this way in games with a knockout character.

After a rain of wasted goals, Elvinho scored with Iago, at the entrance of the area and the goalkeeper’s day, I get work just to deflect it to the back of the net and take it out of the reach of the goalkeeper Jean Pedro, who was coming to

turning as he could to avoid the second goal of the potiguares.

The third goal came in the 43rd minute, in a move by Wallace Pernambucano, who gave his marker a body dribble, won in the defender’s run, entered the area and in front of the goalkeeper, passed to Iago, just shoring the ball to the back of the net and make it 3 to 0. Then, at 44, in a new move by Wallace Pernambuco, on a waiter’s day, he passed it to Téssio to hit the cross and make it 4 to 0.

Already thinking about preserving some of the total of ten players suspended for the second yellow card, Leandro Sena immediately made three changes to América for the second half. Defender Jean Pierre, side Rafael Carioca and defensive midfielder Araújo, all marking players, were chosen to leave the field.

Even so, the potiguar club continued to be better on the field and in the 16th minute, after serving so much, it was Wallace Pernambucano’s turn to leave his mark. He received a beautiful cross from Felipinho 3 deflected with category to make it 5 to 0.

The sixth only didn’t come out in the sequence, because the goalkeeper João Pedro got the better in a new clash with the American striker, catching a ball that had the right address. But in the next bid, at 17, he was not forgiven and Wallace got the better of the dispute with the Ceará goalkeeper to make it 6 to 0, with a touch after the corner kick.

After fulfilling his work, Wallace, who is another member of the hanging list, was replaced by Franklin and left the pitch to the applause of the fans.

After conceding so many goals, left-back Ramon made a good move and from the entrance of the area, hit to surprise goalkeeper Bruno, who had been just a spectator in the match. This was in the 25th minute, in what was the first goal of Ceará as a visitor.

But America was merciless, two minutes later, Iago took advantage of a cross from the left and tested how the costumes command to score 7 to 1 and score his third goal of the match. At 33, after another corner, Maycon Lucas scored the eighth goal of the rout.

And so the game came to an end.

group lumped

The victory of Afogados over Icasa set fire to group 3 of the Brazilian Series D, which will only have the four classified for the second phase in the last round.

With the 5-2 rout over Ceará, Afogados scrambled the dispute and out of Retrô, putting at risk the classifications of Icasa and América, which if they don’t get a positive result can be left over and be eliminated early in the competition.

Passing through São Paulo Crystal in the next round, the team from the interior of Pernambuco will have to hope for defeats for Icasa, who play away against Globo, or for the potiguar club to guarantee passage to the knockout stage. Today the magic number not to worry about is 23 points, but it can be reduced to 22 if the combination of results occurs and Afogados passes.