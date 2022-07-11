Amor e Trovão brought a cameo that “nobody noticed”

Already showing in Brazil, Thor: Amor e Trovão brought a cameo from Daley Pearson like Darryl Jacobs.

This is the God of Thunder’s former roommate, originally introduced in the fun short film Team Thor.

This time, Darryl is a tour guide of New Asgard, appearing in the scene where Jane Foster sees the (still destroyed) Mjölnir for the first time, just before she transforms into the Mighty Thor.

The film lived up to expectations, grossing $302 million at its worldwide opening.

Considering only North America, it is the third largest this year, with $143 million, behind Jurassic World: Dominion ($145 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($185 million).

Its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, made $123 million at home opening five years ago.

With an estimated budget of US$ 250 million, it remains to be seen how it will perform going forward. The film should benefit from the period without strong competition.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititiand is on display in Brazil.