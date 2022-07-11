Angelina Jolie gets excited at the Måneskin concert with her daughter, Shiloh

Fans viralized video in which the star appears enjoying the presentation, singing and dancing

Angelina Jolie was seen in a moment ‘people like us’ enjoying the show with her daughter, Shiloh, 16 years old, last Saturday (9). The 47-year-old actress took advantage of the Måneskin performance that took place in Rome, where she is spending a season to shoot her new film, Without Blood, which has Salma Hayek in the cast.

During the glam rock band’s performance, Angelina even discreetly showed all her excitement and was seen singing and dancing alongside Shiloh. The moment was recorded and went viral on social media among fans, who praised the excited mom. See below:

In addition to Shiloh, Angelina is mother to 20-year-old Maddox Chivan, 18-year-old Pax Thien, 17-year-old Zahara Marley, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon, all from her marriage to Brad. Pitt.

She recently spoke to People Magazine about teenagers. “They are great people and, as there are so many of them, I think they had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I am very honest with my children. And I’m very human.”