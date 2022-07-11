Anitta meets Mariah Carey in a parade and netizens go crazy

Reunion of millions, Anitta talks with Mariah Carey in Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

anita reunited with Mariah Carey this last Saturday (9). The Brazilian traveled to Syracuse, Italy, to attend the high fashion show of the Dolce & Gabbana brand.

Girl from Rio was wearing a dress made for her, very short with lace and religious brooches, to complete the look, Anitta wore a black veil with a fan.

When the parade was over, the muse made a point of going to Mariah to interact with the famous. On social media, fans went wild with the moment: “Imagine being recognized by Mariah Carey. Anitta won so much”, “Does the feat come now?”, “Shania Twein, Missy Eliott and Mariah Carey, in the same week… Tell us what it’s like to be the biggest, Anitta?”.

Other celebrities also attended the event, such as: Ellen Pompeo, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong’o, Ciara and Kris Jenner, Helen Mirren and Brazilian actor Cauã Reymond.

It is worth remembering that this is the second time that the singer interacts with Mariah, the first time was in 2019 in Aspen (USA).

See Anita’s look:

HEALTH

At the beginning of the month, Anitta vented and revealed on her Twitter account that she will undergo surgery. The singer was diagnosed with endometriosis when performing a battery of tests after complaining of severe pain in the vaginal canal.

The artist said that she believed for years that she suffered from an infection and that the subject appeared several times in the media in a derogatory way.

“I once said on a podcast or in some other interview, which I don’t remember now, that I had terrible honeymoon cystitis. And that every time I had sex with the biggest ‘piu piu’ I couldn’t even walk the next day or 48 hours after so much pain. Soon after, several medical portals and websites made articles teaching ‘how to avoid Anitta’s urinary tract infection’”, she said.

Then the Garota do Rio shared that, while following her father’s cancer treatment, she commented on her pain with a doctor, who recommended tests until she reached the diagnosis of endometriosis.

“Well, guys… I went to stay with my father at the hospital that time. I commented to my dear angel friend who runs everything there, that I was in time to die of pain. She had my millionth test and for the millionth time…she has no bacteria. She never had any of the exams,” she stated.