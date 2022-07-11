Anitta was a special guest on the second day of Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows

It’s her moment! Marking presence in the most coveted parades of the famous Haute Couture Weekin Paris, anita also was special guest from the second day of the brand’s catwalk Dolce & Gabbanawhich took place in Syracuse, in Sicily, province of Italy, on Sunday night (10).

Brand VIP Guest, anita alongside great artists such as: Emma Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o, Sharon Stone and Domenico Dolce. In addition, the powerful participated in the “after party” of the parade into a lively dinner, which turned out to be a real show. The DJ started playing his global hit “To involve”and invited a carioca to take the stage.

As she does not play in the service, anita improvised and got everyone to do the “Anitta’s El Paso”then the guests enjoyed some more songs present in their new album “Versions of Me”.

And the Dolce & Gabbana party in Italy that turned into an Anitta show?pic.twitter.com/CbkHzXcEYN — PAN (@forumpandlr) July 11, 2022

With ‘Envolver’ playing at the Dolce & Gabbana party, Anitta couldn’t resist and made her “el paso de Anitta’”.pic.twitter.com/YreRD3fIg9 — PAN (@forumpandlr) July 10, 2022

Anitta and Mariah Carey interact at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

anita met one of her great divas and inspirations this Saturday (9), during the fashion show Dolce & Gabbana. The Brazilian was one of the brand’s guests to check out, first hand, the next collection in Syracuse, Italy. Accompanied by her two children, Mariah Carey was also at the event and exchanged a few words with “Girl From Rio“.

In videos that circulate on social networks, anita interacts with the voice of “We Belong Together“. In addition to the singers, stars such as Ellen Pompeo, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Helen Mirren and the Brazilian actor Cauã Reymond.

Anitta talking to Mariah Carey during the Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy. pic.twitter.com/fSfoM2Hoqi — Fonte Anitta (@fonteanittabr) July 9, 2022

I cannot get over mariah carey at the dolce & gabbana alta moda event pic.twitter.com/Ddgdrjy0VZ — olivia ✧ (@THEMARlAHFILES) July 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time anita and Mariah interact. The Brazilian met one of her biggest inspirations during a family trip to Aspen in 2019. Since then, they have already exchanged loving messages on social media.