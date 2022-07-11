‘Apple Watch Pro’ Could Cost $1,000, Says Gurman

In your last newsletter “Power On” weekly, the journalist Bloomberg Mark Gurman brought us new information about the widely rumored most robust of Apple Watchfocused on the practice of extreme sports.

It was Gurman who last week said that the new model (codenamed N199 ) would bring a larger screen and battery, as well as a more resistant body — precisely to target the most demanding audience, who practice more intense activities.

This week, despite not naming the exact new model, Gurman raised the possibility of the company naming it “Apple Watch Extreme”, “Apple Watch Max”, “Apple Watch Explorer Edition” or even “Apple Watch Pro”. The latter would make a lot of sense, given the company’s other product lines, which all have a product with such a suffix.

Gurman reiterated that the model is expected to have a larger screen (probably in a 47mm case) and more crack resistant, improved tracking capabilities for trails and swimming, a longer battery life and a more robust case made of some high quality metal. (other than aluminum) — with a high probability of using titanium, which, by the way, is much more durable than the stainless steel of the more expensive models of the watch.

It is worth noting, of course, that the material is already currently used in the Apple Watches Edition.

He also received information that the model will only be sold in GPS + Cellular configurations (like the stainless steel and titanium of the Series 7), and that the rumored new “Low Power Mode” is still under development and is expected to be introduced as part of the final version of watchOS 9.

Although the new model is dedicated to extreme sportsmen who would normally be interested in Garmin watches, the journalist believes that the larger battery and screen will appeal to anyone who simply wants a more advanced model.

“Series 8” and SE

And speaking of other models…

Those who are not looking for such an advanced watch will be able to purchase the “Apple Watch Series 8” (a direct successor to the Series 7) or an updated version of the Apple Watch SE.

According to Gurman, despite keeping the same screen size as the previous generation, the “Series 8” display will have some improvements. The addition of the “S8” chip (which shouldn’t be too different from the last generations) and a body temperature sensor, too, are almost guaranteed.

The new generation of Apple Watch SE it should also have the “S8” (currently the SE is equipped with the S5), but not the body temperature sensor. Both watches are expected to maintain the same price as current generations, and their launches will mark the death of the Series 3.

End of Apple Watch Edition?

Finally, Gurman also raised the possibility that, with the arrival of this new model (more expensive and dedicated to a more “professional” audience), Apple would no longer offer the Apple Watch Edition — which is sold alongside the traditional models. from the first generation.

It also indicates that the timing for the launch of this new model is ideal, since Samsung itself (Apple’s biggest competitor in this market) plans to launch a model with similar characteristics, such as a more robust body and larger screen and battery.

Regarding the price, Gurman raised the possibility that the “Apple Watch Pro” will cost between US$900 and US$1,000 – given the price charged for the Apple Watch Edition and the improvements in screen, battery and resistance to be offered.

In terms of launch, the journalist said that the three models are in the works for a September launch, as usual.

So, excited?

