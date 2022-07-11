ASUS Z690 Motherboards Already Support 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Not Released

Check the list of all models compatible with Intel’s Raptor Lake generation

You processors of 13th Gen Intel Core they haven’t even been released yet but they are already compatible with motherboards from the line Z690 gives Asusthe company announced that several models that are already available on the market are receiving support for the next generation of processors from Intel, which should arrive at the end of this year. The compatibility list does not include other lines with a lower cost such as B660.

The version of BIOS which includes support for models Raptor Lake in 13th Gen Intel Core and the 1601 for line plates ROG, ROG STRIX, ProArt and TUF Gaming. While the boards BIOS version FIRST and the 1603with the exception of the model PRIME Z690-A that brings support in BIOS 1601.

Interested parties can perform the upgrade using the tools provided by the company itself. ASUS like the BIOS Flashback it’s the EZ Flashthe download of BIOS latest are available on each motherboard’s support page directly on the motherboard’s website. Asus.

Check out the models below. Asus of the line Z690 that support the line 13th generation Raptor Lake.

ROG

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIER

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX

ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO EVA

ROG STRIX

ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4

ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI

ProArt

FIRST

PRIME Z690-A

PRIME Z690-P WIFI

PRIME Z690-P

PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4

PRIME Z690-P D4

PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4

TUF GAMING

TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS

TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI

TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4

TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4

It was nice to know that the motherboards of the line Z690 gives ASUS already have support for the next generation of processors from Intel? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: videocardz