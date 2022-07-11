ASUS Z690 Motherboards Already Support 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Not Released

Check the list of all models compatible with Intel’s Raptor Lake generation
You processors of 13th Gen Intel Core they haven’t even been released yet but they are already compatible with motherboards from the line Z690 gives Asusthe company announced that several models that are already available on the market are receiving support for the next generation of processors from Intel, which should arrive at the end of this year. The compatibility list does not include other lines with a lower cost such as B660.
The version of BIOS which includes support for models Raptor Lake in 13th Gen Intel Core and the 1601 for line plates ROG, ROG STRIX, ProArt and TUF Gaming. While the boards BIOS version FIRST and the 1603with the exception of the model PRIME Z690-A that brings support in BIOS 1601.
Interested parties can perform the upgrade using the tools provided by the company itself. ASUS like the BIOS Flashback it’s the EZ Flashthe download of BIOS latest are available on each motherboard’s support page directly on the motherboard’s website. Asus.
Check out the models below. Asus of the line Z690 that support the line 13th generation Raptor Lake.
ROG
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIER
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX
- ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO EVA
ROG STRIX
- ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4
- ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI
- ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI
ProArt
FIRST
- PRIME Z690-A
- PRIME Z690-P WIFI
- PRIME Z690-P
- PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4
- PRIME Z690-P D4
- PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4
TUF GAMING
- TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS
- TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI
- TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4
- TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4
It was nice to know that the motherboards of the line Z690 gives ASUS already have support for the next generation of processors from Intel? Share in the comments with your opinion!
