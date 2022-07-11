Atlético-MG vs São Paulo: Hulk reports Daronco’s threatening tone after complaint about penalty | athletic-mg

After the tie between Atlético-MG and São Paulo, at Mineirão, Hulk got into trouble with the referee complaining about two unmarked penalties in favor of the alvinegro team. Upon leaving the field, the player reported the threatening tone used by referee Anderson Daronco in a conversation after the match.

The Galo striker also demanded refereeing discretion and said he was harmed by being physically stronger. Hulk’s complaints revolve around two possible penalty kicks for Atlético at the end of the game (review Central do Apito’s analysis of the plays in the video below).

Central do Apito: Sandro Meira Ricci considers normal play for possible penalty at 37′ of 2Q

In one of them, the attacker himself was brought down by defender Miranda, but the referee did not call a foul inside the area. Hulk revealed conversation with Daronco at the end of the match, claiming that the referee spoke to him in a threatening tone.

– When he was finishing the game he said like this: “be careful what you say out there”. I said “why?”, and he replied “because it’s not the last game I’ll referee from you”. Is this a threat or not? I don’t know. In front of my four children, it was the conversation I had with him there. – claimed Hulk on field trip.

The penalty kick with Miranda happened in the second half. The São Paulo defender shared the ball with Hulk in the area. At Central do Apito, commentator Sandro Meira Ricci considered the move difficult to interpret.

Initially, he considered the move as a penalty, claiming that Miranda does not touch the ball, only Hulk in the play. Later, Sandro reconsidered the opinion and said that Miranda touches the ball first, which nullifies the possibility of a penalty. If the defender did not touch the ball, only Hulk, it would be a penalty, according to Sandro Meira Ricci.

VAR analyzed the play and kept the field decision. The footage, during the broadcast, was not entirely conclusive about Miranda’s touching the ball, before taking down Hulk.

The other bid claimed by Hulk was a hand touch from Luizão inside the area. After the release, Igor Rabello heads the ball, and the ball goes to the São Paulo defender. Sandro Meira Ricci, at Central do Apito, considered a normal move. According to him, the ball hit the São Paulo player’s arm, but this arm was in a natural position, without blocking the ball.

The two plays took place between the 37th and 42nd minutes of the second half. First the split between Hulk and Miranda, then Luizão’s hand touch. After complaints, Hulk received the yellow card. He demanded the referee’s discretion in the match.

– I haven’t seen the images yet, but at least in the game with Miranda it was 100% penalty. I didn’t see if he touched the ball first. I see him coming towards me, and I shoot the ball. That, if it’s outside the area, he (Anderson Daronco) doesn’t think twice, he misses. Interpretations, huh?! You always have to use the same criteria. – said Hulk.

In the post-game interview, before going down to the dressing rooms, the Atlético forward also revealed one of the lines he said to Daronco during the bid with Miranda, charging him to go to the VAR booth. The referee was not called to review the move during the game (see what Hulk said in the video below).

– I have a lot of respect for Daronco, for all Brazilian referees. I just said: “Daronco, you who have a strong personality, who takes responsibility, go see VAR, then you can score a penalty or not”. Now, you throwing the responsibility to VAR is easy. – said Hulk.

“Feeling of helplessness” says Hulk after draw against São Paulo

in contact with the ge, referee Anderson Daronco declined to comment. He claimed there is nothing to say about Hulk’s lines and refereeing in the match.

The report also contacted the CBF asking for a position. As soon as the entity responds, the position will be added to the story.

Damaged by physical force

In addition to criticizing the refereeing decisions, Hulk made an outburst about how he considers himself harmed by physical force. The player says that because he is stronger, he gets more fouls that are not called, as he doesn’t fall for all of them.

“It’s difficult, because I’m a physically strong guy, I’m very affected. The defenders of the opposing teams say ‘Hulk, we already know, we always go in your body, because we know the referee won’t give it’ .”

