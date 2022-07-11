Atltico president demands explanations from Daronco after Hulk’s report

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Anderson Daronco still hasn’t spoken about Hulk’s statements

Hulk’s statement about referee Anderson Daronco’s advice to be careful with his words in the interview after Atltico’s draw with So Paulo, in Mineiro, had great repercussions. Atltico’s president, Srgio Coelho said that before taking any position, he intends to listen to the owner of the whistle.

“We have to take the position calmly. We cannot judge, we must first listen to Daronco. We are thinking, together with our legal team, which way we should go”, said Srgio Coelho, in an ESPN interview, completing.

“It’s up to Daronco to come out to the public and say what the intention was, what tone he wanted to give in that phrase he used”.

Atltico’s president stated that he sees Daronco as a serious and correct referee. He also says that Hulk has the same qualities. Srgio Coelho says he trusts what the striker said in the mixed zone of Mineiro.