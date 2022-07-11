Atltico vs So Paulo, for Serie A: photos of the game and the crowd in Mineiro

Admin 9 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Fans showed passion
photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress

Fans showed passion for the Rooster with costumes and even body paint

See the best photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Atltico vs So Paulo: photos from the game in Mineiro for the Brazilian (10/7/2022)

Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the match between Atl
Photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship (10/7/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

See also photos of Galo’s fans at Gigante da Pampulha

Photos of Atltico fans in the game against So Paulo, in Mineiro

Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of the Atl crowd
Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Santos vs Atlético-GO LIVE (1-0) | 07/10/2022

19:586 minutes ago 51′ Game over! Santos 1×0 Atletico-GO. 19:587 minutes ago 50′ UUUUUH Camacho’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved