Atltico vs So Paulo, for Serie A: photos of the game and the crowd in Mineiro
Admin
9 mins ago
Sports
0 Views
See the best photos of the game between Atltico and So Paulo, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.
Atltico vs So Paulo: photos from the game in Mineiro for the Brazilian (10/7/2022)
See also photos of Galo’s fans at Gigante da Pampulha
Photos of Atltico fans in the game against So Paulo, in Mineiro
Source link
Check Also
19:586 minutes ago 51′ Game over! Santos 1×0 Atletico-GO. 19:587 minutes ago 50′ UUUUUH Camacho’s …