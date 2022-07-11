Balbuena goes to Paraguay to stay with his family before signing with Corinthians | Corinthians

Last Sunday, Balbuena announced the departure of Dynamo from Moscow, Russia. In his post, he highlights that personal reasons are the only ones that made him make this decision to leave the club.

Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Balbuena entered the exceptional decision of FIFA that allows players who work in these two countries to suspend their contracts.

1 of 3 Balbuena and Adriana, his wife, and Lucas and Liam, their children — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Balbuena and Adriana, his wife, and Lucas and Liam, their children — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Away from his family since the beginning of the war, in mid-February, the defender wants to meet Adriana, his wife, and Lucas and Liam, his two young children.

The expectation is that Balbuena arrives in Brazil this week. Like Yuri Alberto, the 30-year-old defender will only be able to debut for Corinthians after the window opens, on July 18.

With that, a possible debut of the defender for Timão could happen on the 20th, against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship.

Until then, Vítor Pereira continues with one less defender in his squad, as João Victor left the club for Benfica, from Portugal.

2 of 3 Balbuena in action for Dynamo Moscow — Photo: Getty Images Balbuena in action for Dynamo Moscow — Photo: Getty Images

The Portuguese coach has: Bruno Méndez, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu, in addition to Robert Renan, from the base.

In his first (and, so far, only) spell, Balbuena defended Timão in 136 matches, between 2016 and 2018, and won two São Paulo titles (2017 and 2018) and one Brazilian title (2017).

3 of 3 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

