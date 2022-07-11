Barbiecore: fashion inspired by Barbie doll is trending

After the behind-the-scenes footage of the new live action by Barbie – film that will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – gained the internet, fashion decided to embrace the style and resume this passion that, for many, had remained in childhood. nicknamed Barbiecorethe trend brings a lot of pink and structured silhouettes, trademarks of the doll’s style, and is already highlighted both on the catwalks and on the streets.

Barbiecore started to gain traction in January, when the Balmain launched a collection in partnership with Mattel, maker of Barbie. Since then, pink and the maximalist aesthetic have not stopped growing: they came in force on the catwalk of Valentinoand, of course, in the looks of the celebrities.

From the screens to the red carpet

On the red carpet of the Met Gala, which took place in May, Glenn Close and sebastian stan showcased the aesthetic. The same happened with Gillian Anderson at the premiere of The First Ladyand Anne Hathaway, Rossy de Palma and Elsa Hosk in Cannes, and Vanessa Hudgens and Lana Condor at the MTV Music Awards. Want to get inspired? Below you can see how celebrities are embracing the trend.

As the lyrics of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” say, “It’s a Barbie world,” and we’re all living in it.