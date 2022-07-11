‘Barcelona doesn’t care who made history at the club’, says Dani Alves

Daniel Alves’ second spell at Barcelona was short-lived and was not like the first, which featured several titles. The Brazilian side barely entered the field and left the team at the end of his contract. In an interview with the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, the player revealed details of the conversations he had with the board before his return, but expressed his disappointment to see how athletes with history have been treated by the club.

“Since I arrived I made it very clear that I was no longer a 20-year-old boy and that I wanted things to be done in front of me, without hiding anything. But this club has sinned in recent years because it doesn’t care about the people who made history. As a fan, I would like Barcelona to do things differently,” said the full-back.

Daniel Alves returned to Barcelona at the age of 38 and signed a contract that lasted between November 2021 and the end of the European season, in June of the current year. Despite the short period, the player said he was happy to have returned, but he did not hide his sadness in relation to the way in which he left.

“I didn’t leave sad, but happy to have returned to the club. For five years I dreamed of wanting to relive that second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was handled”, he said.

In all, Daniel Alves played just 17 matches in his new spell at Barcelona and was unable to assume the position of absolute starter on the side. Another different point in relation to the past at the club was the type of teammates that the player found. After sharing the field with Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and other big names in football, the Brazilian found a much younger team with names still in development. According to him, ideas on the pitch are good, but the mentality outside of it needs to be changed.

“A club full of young people with very good ideas on the pitch, but who have to improve their work abroad. The mentality is completely opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the pitch is a reflection of what happens outside,” he said. .

Now, Daniel Alves remains without a club and analyzes the polls he has received to define what his next team will be. Still in the interview, the player pointed out that, if he returns to Brazil, his first option will be Athletico-PR.

“I don’t rule out any situation, but if I return to Brazil, it will be for Athletico Paranaense”, he said.