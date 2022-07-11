Bitcoin is discounted and offers opportunity for accumulation, on-chain indicators suggest

It’s time to get back to buying Bitcoin (BTC) and building long-term positions. At least that’s the message of indicators that track tokens sold by miners and compare the cryptocurrency’s market cap to its fair value.

The Puell multiple – calculated by dividing the daily issuance of BTC in dollars by the 365-day average of the value – has dropped to a “green zone” below 0.5, indicating that newly minted coins are discounted relative to the value. annual average.

In other words, the current profitability of coin miners is relatively low. In the past, this indicated a perfect opportunity to build a position with long-term exposure to the cryptocurrency.

“Log in [na cripto] during the green zone is a good time to average the price. For the most conservative, it is also possible to wait for confirmation of the movement, with an exit from the accumulation zone”, said analysts at Blockware Intelligence in a bulletin published on Sunday (10).

Daily issuance refers to coins added to the ecosystem by miners, who receive them as a reward for verifying a new block of Bitcoin transactions (blockchain). Recently, however, many miners have reduced their holdings in cryptocurrencies as the value of this reward has dropped.

In the past, discounted readings of the Puell multiple marked the bottom of assets in bear markets (bear market).

“The Puell multiple has reached territory consistent with the market floor in the past (below 0.5 and even levels below 0.4 a few weeks ago),” said Julio Moreno, senior analyst at CryptoQuant, which collects data. on-chain (from blockchain) and whose headquarters are in South Korea.

Readings below 0.5 observed between March and May 2020, November 2018 and January 2019, November 2014 and April 2015, as well as during the last quarter of 2011 coincided with a spike in position sales and with bear market.

Opportunity?

While the ban on cryptocurrency mining in China in June 2021 may have skewed the indicator, it still coincides with the lowest level in the crypto market. The analyzed metric entered the “green zone” in the last leg of the bear marketafter the strong sell-off weakened, allowing for weeks of price consolidation and a rally.

The question, however, is whether the signals from miner flows are reliable, as sales now represent only a small part of overall flows. “If all newly issued BTC were immediately sold on the market every day, that would equate to just 900 BTC of selling pressure, representing between 1% and 1.5% of total daily volume,” cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said in a statement. a recent report.

But analysts remain confident in the “predictive” powers of the multiple. “Mining is still the backbone of the network, whether the portion [dos fluxos de mineradores] small or not. This is why metrics gain greater importance, regardless of narratives. The metric has not yet been invalidated,” cryptocurrency intelligence firm Jarvis Labs told CoinDesk.

In the assessment of Moreno of CryptoQuant, flows from miners continue to represent an important volume of Bitcoin flowing to exchanges. “The Puell multiple is calculated using the dollar value of new BTC issued, which, on average, is higher than that presented in 2018 or between 2014 and 2015.”

discounted crypto

Indicators such as the market value to realized value (MVRV) Z-score and long-term moving average crossovers also indicate that the time is ripe for the crypto to accumulate.

The MVRV Z-score, which measures the ratio between market capitalization and realized capitalization levels, is another indicator of asset discounting and turned negative in mid-June.

The market cap or capitalization of Bitcoin refers to the total dollar value of the supply in circulation, as calculated by the average daily price on major exchanges. The realized value approximates the value paid for all existing coins by adding the market value of the coins at the time they were last moved on the blockchain.

The realized value adjusts for the lost coins and is closer to the fair value of the cryptocurrency. The Z-score therefore represents the deviation of market value from realized or fair value and is tracked to assess whether the cryptocurrency is cheap or expensive.

Historically, an MVRV Z-score below zero has marked the lowest levels in a bear marketwhile a reading above seven marked the main bull market tops (bull market).

This Monday, around 8:20 am (Brasilia time), Bitcoin was trading close to US$ 20,500, a drop of around 3% on the day. The cryptocurrency has already dropped 55% this year, according to data from CoinDesk.

