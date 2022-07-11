Blizzard leaves 200 people trapped between Argentina and Chile – 07/10/2022 – World

About 200 people, mostly tourists and truck drivers, are trapped in a mountainous area between Argentina and Chile because of a snowstorm, officials said on Sunday. The temperature faced in the region is -10°C.

Another 120 people were rescued overnight by police and military personnel in the Argentine cities of Las Cuevas, Los Penitentes and Puente del Inca, at an altitude of over 3,000 meters, in the Andes mountain range.

“There are temperatures of -10°C and more than a meter of snow accumulated on the roads,” Héctor Tello, representative of the city of Las Heras, in the province of Mendoza, told channel C5N.

Some vehicles were still stuck on Saturday (9) because of snow. “All were and continue to be supplied with hot water and food by the border police,” said Tello. In the convoy of trapped cars there are families, including small children.

By the time the storm worsened on Saturday, there were more than 300 vehicles stranded on the stretch linking the two countries. According to authorities, it was not possible to continue the trip because of the fog and the accumulation of snow.

Road trucks had to clear the routes to allow the rescue, which, according to the newspaper Clarín, was started with vehicles that managed to continue their journey in the conditions of the road.

Also according to the Argentine publication, the operation was aggravated because two cargo trucks collided on the highway. The rescue continues and is expected to continue through Monday as weather conditions remain poor.