Botafogo made contact with Alex Teixeira, but retreated due to an imminent hit by the attacker with Vasco

Details separate the return of Alex Teixeira to Vasco, but the 32-year-old’s fate could have been different. Before Cruz-Maltino appeared and signed the striker in a few days, the Botafogo was interested and was in contacts. The player, however, changed direction when the heart club arrived on the move.

Also during the last month, Alvinegro got in touch with Alex when he learned of the possibility of a termination with Besiktas-TUR. For the chance of a zero cost contract, Botafogo presented the project and the credentials that the club intends to carry out in the coming years.

The striker liked it and the conversations kept a good tone. It was even scheduled a meeting between the board of Botafogo and Alex Teixeira for this weekend. In it, Glorioso’s intention was to formalize, in fact, a proposal – something that, it is worth mentioning, never happened.

But the meeting did not take place. Alex arrived in Brazil on Friday, but already with a meeting scheduled with Vasco in his luggage. Because he liked the club and it was a flashy contract for him – just six months and the chance to return to his heart’s club at a difficult time – he leaned towards passion.

This also proves why Cruz-Maltino is so optimistic about the positive outcome of the negotiation. Botafogo retreated, the meeting that was scheduled with the player did not even take place and Vasco has all the way to close with the player, so much so that the club already has the endorsement of 777 Partners, the future majority shareholder of the club’s SAF, to the hiring of the attacker.