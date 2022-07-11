Botafogo tries to convince clubs to hire Ojeda and Matheus Pereira | botafogo

With a reinforcement announced and two others agreed, Botafogo continues to anticipate the movements of the window that will open on the 18th. The alvinegra board wants to reinforce the squad with the midfielders Martín Ojeda, from Godoy Cruz, and Matheus Pereira, from Al Hilal.

In both negotiations, the biggest resistance comes from the other clubs. The athletes liked the project and were excited about the possibility of defending the white shirt. The most advanced negotiation is with Ojeda, a 23-year-old Argentinian youth, as first reported by the newspaper Lance!.

+ Castro contests request for changes at Botafogo: “Are we going to use players who are not ready?”

1 of 4 Ojeda was on the field in the victory of Godoy Cruz over River Plate, last Sunday – Photo: Reproduction / Godoy Cruz Ojeda was on the field in the victory of Godoy Cruz over River Plate, last Sunday – Photo: Reproduction / Godoy Cruz

+ Botafogo’s performances: Hugo, Cuesta and Gatito fail and receive the worst grade

Bota discusses values ​​that can exceed R$ 30 million with Godoy Cruz to try to close the contract. The negotiation is seen as delicate, and the carioca club tries to say little about it.

On the Argentine side, the concern is about losing the main player, recently promoted to captain, in the middle of the season. But the 23-year-old has already expressed a desire to move to Brazilian football. It is possible an outcome in the conversations later this week.

+ Botafogo plays badly, accumulates flaws, has two expelled and loses to Cuiabá

Cuiabá vs Botafogo – Best Moments

+ Cuesta and Piazon are sent to hospital after head shock in Botafogo defeat

Matheus is a distant dream

About Matheus, the debate is much more complicated. In 2021, the player cost 18 million euros (more than R$100 million at the time) to the Arab club, which took him out of England. The high investment makes Al Hilal reluctant to loan the athlete. Bota tries to make the offer more attractive with a purchase option, but does not treat the deal with optimism.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is highly rated by Luís Castro, who has followed him closely for years in Portuguese football. Matheus defended Sporting for many seasons, before having experiences in Germany and England.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

2 of 4 Matheus Pereira is at Al Hilal. Botafogo negotiates a loan — Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP Matheus Pereira is at Al Hilal. Botafogo negotiates a loan — Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

So far, Botafogo has announced left-back Fernando Marçal as a reinforcement for the second window of the season. In addition to him, the club already has agreements with midfielder Carlos Eduardo and striker Luis Henrique. Both are already in Rio de Janeiro and are finalizing details to be announced.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧