Botafogo’s target, Martín Ojeda scores and assists in Godoy Cruz’s victory over River Plate at the Monumental de Núñez

in the sights of Botafogo for the second half of 2022, Martin ojeda was one of the highlights of the victory by 2 to 0 of Godoy Cruz about river plateoutside the house, at the Monumental de Núnez, on the night of this Sunday (10/7), by the Argentine Championship. According to “Lance”, the striker has already said “yes” to Glorioso’s proposal, but the Mendoza club asks for 7 million dollars to release him.

Ojeda opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half, and assisted Gonzalo Abrego expand the score three minutes later. In both moves, he used his left-handedness, acting on the left side of the attack. Godoy Cruz still had a player sent off before the break. the defender Gianluca Ferrari missed the defense of the visiting team, which managed to hold the important result until the end.

After seven rounds played, Godoy Cruz occupies the fifth place with 13 points conquered, behind Newell’s Old Boys, gymnastics, Huracan and racing.

