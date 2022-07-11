Brazil beats the USA and takes the title of the Basketball Globl Jam | basketball

Yago, from Flamengo, did everything on the court. Little Hand saved a decisive ball with 10 seconds on the clock. With the clock down, Tiago Splitter was left with the traditional ice bath of victory in his first experience as head coach (see below) . On Sunday night, Brazil fought to the end, beat the United States 77-73 and took the Globl Jam title, a tournament played by under-23 teams in Toronto, Canada.

The duel arrived tied at 72 with 44 seconds on the clock. After a sequence of great plays by Yago, Brazil got three ahead, but the Americans shot for another draw with 10 seconds to play. The ball bounced off the hoop and Mãozinha, with a saving slap, took the decisive ball almost out of the basket to secure the victory.

1 of 1 Yago Globl Jam Brasil basketball — Photo: Disclosure Yago Globl Jam Brasil basketball — Photo: Disclosure

Yago finished with 30 points, 6 rebounds, 11 assists and the MVP award of the tournament, which was also disputed by Italy and Canada. The United States was represented by the Baylor University team, which has a traditional and successful basketball program.