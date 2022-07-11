Brazilian pilot arrested in Guyana with more than 750 kg of drugs

Cocaine bags labeled “King Coca 30” found aboard illegal plane

Almost 640 kg of cocaine were found in bags with the inscription “King Coca 30” tied inside an illegal single-engine plane that landed on the runway in Mahdia, Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni), on Sunday afternoon, 10, informed the Police Force. from Guyana, to the Demerara Waves website.

Police said the plane, the Cessna Skyline, which could have departed Venezuela, had landed without authorization.

The cocaine and 120.45 kg of marijuana were weighed by the anti-narcotics police at the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in the presence of Colombian pilot Rodrigues Tinhan, 42, and Brazilian co-pilot, Mateus Vinicius Alberto, 24, investigators said.

Drugs being unloaded (Photo: Disclosure)



The “King Coca 30” marking was on 8 of 10 bags of cocaine, similar to the 973 blocks of “King Coca” brand cocaine that were seized in South Africa last year aboard a Panama-registered fishing vessel.

Guyana police were on Sunday night trying to determine the fate of the plane, which bears similar marks to the US registration N5470Z. Police said the aircraft landed on the Mahdia airstrip at around 2:20 pm on Sunday and “troops informed the two suspected men and both were arrested and taken into police custody”.

Police said they also found two Global Positioning Service (GPS) devices, a satellite phone, a radio set and two cell phones.

According to police sources, empty fuel drums were seen aboard the aircraft, suggesting that a precautionary landing was made to secure additional supplies of fuel.

In the past, several abandoned or crashed and burned illegal aircraft have been found in various parts of the interior of Guyana and Suriname.

King Coke 30 – The term can be translated to “King coca 30” or “King of coca 30”.

With information from the Demerara Waves website