Cameron Diaz reveals he may have already trafficked drugs without knowing it

In a recent appearance on Hillary Ker’s “Second Life” podcast, Cameron Diaz recounted the day she was caught at the airport in Morocco with a suitcase that wasn’t hers. According to the actress, she may have been a “drug mule”, a person used by traffickers to illegally transport drugs, while living in Paris.

Cameron recalls that she was dissatisfied with life in the US and decided to move to France in an attempt to jumpstart her career as a photo model, but it didn’t have good results. “In Paris I didn’t work a day. I stayed there a whole year and didn’t work a day,” she recalled.

Without much perspective on the catwalks, the artist had to look for another job to support herself. And so it was, early in her career, before she became a successful actress, that she went through an intriguing episode where she had to take a locked suitcase, which wasn’t hers, to Morocco.

“I really think it was like a mule transporting drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,” said the actress.

The thing is, she only remembered to worry about the contents of the suitcase when she was already at the airport and she was asked to open her bag. “What the fuck is in that suitcase? I’m like this blue-eyed blonde girl in Morocco in the 90s, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots, my hair down. I’m like… this is really insecure,” she recalled what went through her head at that moment.

During the approach at the airport, she also reported that she told the police that the suitcase was not hers and that she did not know whose it was, before leaving the luggage behind and leaving. “That was the only job I got in Paris,” she joked.