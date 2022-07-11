‘Captain America 4’ will be directed by Julius Onah, ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’

Marvel Studios chose Julius Onahdirector of “The Cloverfield Paradox”, to direct “Captain America 4”, a film starring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

According to Variety, the screenplay for the film will be signed by Malcolm Spellmanthe creator of the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series, which debuted on Disney+ in 2021. He shares his role with Dalan Musson.

the fourth movie captain America The title and release date have yet to be announced. Fans expect news of the project to be announced during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic Con. sebastianStan (“Pam & Tommy”), Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) have yet to be confirmed in the cast.

The film should follow the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, in which Sam Wilson takes on Steve Rogers’ shield for good.

ABOUT “Captain AMERICA 4”

According to producer Nate Moore“Captain America 4” will show Sam Wilson as Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in history. “He’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” stated in an interview with ComicBook.

“Because, to me, this new Captain is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not hundreds of years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What about this guy who publicly announces, unsupported: ‘Am I the new Captain America?’ I think that’s fascinating, because he’s a guy; a guy with wings and a shield, but only one.face”explained Moore.

“So let’s put him against the ropes of the ring and make him deserve the title, and see what happens when he’s outclassed in every way. What makes someone Captain America? super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.” completed.

