Casagrande opens the game, talks about leaving Globo and shoots: “It was a relief”

The commentator and former football player Walter Casagrande Júnior announced last week his departure from Globo, where he worked for 25 years. A day later, on Thursday (7), he received a team from TV Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, for an exclusive interview in which he talked about the time he spent at the station and how the house ended. . The interview aired this Sunday (10).

In the chat with presenter Carolina Ferraz, Casagrande commented on matters of his personal life and made revealing statements about the reasons for leaving Globo. According to the former athlete, his departure from the station was inevitable, as both parties were dissatisfied, but he did not mention specific situations.

“It was a relief for both sides because I’m sure they weren’t liking my style anymore, my profile, just as I wasn’t liking the changes that happened there. We were pushing with our stomachs and nobody satisfied, nobody happy. I’m sure they are more relieved and happy with my departure, and so am I”, confessed Casagrande.

The commentator stated that he has good memories of the time he spent at the station: “I have nothing bad to say about my life at TV Globo, it was great. I met a lot of people, made a lot of friends and visited many places in the world”, he added. On Wednesday (6), the news of Casagrande’s departure took many by surprise. According to the ‘Notícias da TV’ portal, Casão’s contract would run until the end of this year, but in a joint decision, Globo terminated his contract.