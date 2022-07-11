Castelão has a blackout in the 44th minute of the 2nd half of Fortaleza x Palmeiras – Play

Arena Castelão once again suffered a blackout during the final stretch of a football match, this time after Fortaleza x Palmeirasvalid for the 16th round of Serie A. match has ended after 30 minutes without power restoration.

As the game headed into stoppage time, with Leão and Verdão tying 0-0, the light in the entire stadium, including the lawn and floodlights, fell completely.

Fans reported horror scenes as soon as the light went out. Robberies and confusion spread through the stadium.

Fortaleza released an official note:

“An explosion of a power pole outside the stadium was identified and, as a result, there was the same problem in a substation at Arena Castelão. The match will not resume, according to the Stadium Operations and Arbitration sector. were told to go to the changing rooms”.

Northeast Cup Final with similar scene

In the final of the Northeast Cup, between Fortaleza x Sport, Arena Castelão’s light also went out in the final minutes of the match. A power outage in the region around Castelão occurred on that occasion.

The lack of energy caused controversy on social networks between Sport and Fortaleza fans.

