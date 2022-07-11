Check out images of Aquaman in the canceled movie Justice League: Mortal

Before Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the biggest team of superheroes of DC Comics has already come very close to having another version presented in theaters, with Justice League: Deadl. The feature was announced in 2007 and would have George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road).

The film’s script had the idea of ​​bringing the heroes together to later develop solo films for each of them, having its pre-production started in October 2007, being later cancelled. Anyone who follows the DC Extended Universe in theaters knows that Jason Momoa is the one who plays our dear Aquaman.

However, the role almost belonged to another actor in the superteam’s canceled movie. the chilean Santiago Cabrera would have been the interpreter of Arthur Curry in the feature directed by George Miller. Check out two concept art of the hero and an image (in low quality) that features all the team members below:

Justice League: Deadl won a documentary directed by Ryan Unicomb, which shows the development, pre-production, and cancellation of the project. In addition to Cabrera as Aquamanthe list also included DJ Cotrona (Super man), Megan Gale (Wonder Woman), common (Green Lantern), Armie Hammer (Batman), Adam Brody (The Flash) and Teresa Palmer (Talia Al Ghul).

Although Zack Snyder realized his vision in the four-hour long HBO Max, there's no doubt that George Miller would also have produced a movie that would satisfy DC Comics fans in a unique way.

Emilia Clarke could replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2

The actress Amber Heard shall be dismissed from the DCEU by the Warner Bros. Discovery after she lost the defamation suit brought by Johnny Depp. With Amber’s eventual departure, Princess Mera would most likely gain a new interpreter. And the actress who can take this role could be an old acquaintance of Jason Momoa, Aquaman.

According to old rumours, Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen of game of Thrones, could be Amber Heard’s replacement in the DC Extended Universe. Clarke, who co-starred with Momoa (Khal Drogo) in the hit series HBOwas tipped by insiders in 2020 to be the new Mera of theaters.

Several petitions on the internet asking for Clarke to step in for Heard. In 2020, the studio even considered firing Heard from the Aquaman movies just like the studio did with Depp, who fired him from the franchise. fantastic beasts. But he eventually dropped the idea after the actor lost a lawsuit against The Sun, which accused Johnny Depp of being a bully.

Despite filming the sequel to Aquaman had already been finished, Amber's participation in the feature would be short, around ten minutes, which would not cause too much trouble to reshoot Mera's scenes.