Chinese company develops 500 kW ultra-fast charger capable of refueling electric cars in just 3 minutes

NIO launches ultra-fast EVS loader – image: Insideevs/UOL

China’s startup NIO has developed an ultra-fast charger for electric cars. NIO’s new technology provides 500 kW and can recharge vehicles in just 3 minutes.

Competition among electric car manufacturers in China is very strong not only for the models that are produced, but also for the services that can be offered, such as fast charging. Electric vehicle startup NIO already has more than 1,000 battery change stations in China, but now it also wants to launch its own network of ultra-fast chargers.

NIO launches ultra-fast charger for electric cars with a power of 500 kW

According to the company, the ultra-fast charger will be able to offer up to 500 kW, beating rivals like GAC Aion with its 480 kW charger. NIO’s new product will be capable of producing a maximum current of 650 amps.

Recommended articles

The Chinese company has yet to say how fast this would be able to charge its electric cars, especially since none of them seem to be able to work with more than 90 kW these days. The company plans to launch a 150 kWh solid-state battery pack for its electric cars, so that it can be charged to the 500 kW made available by the ultra-fast charger, as at the time it hinted that NIO made the announcement just to not to lag behind China’s other rivals in the near future.

In addition to the aforementioned Aion GAC, XPeng is also launching its own 480 kW ultra-fast charger, putting the pressure on NIO to match that power.

NIO also recently announced that starting in 2024, it will start manufacturing its own 800-volt electric car batteries, which are unlikely to be solid-state. However, these components should generate much higher charging speeds than the current ET7 or ES8.

NIO’s ultra-fast chargers will be installed later this year

NIO is currently much more reliant on its large network of swap stations that can put a charged battery in one of the compatible electric cars in a matter of minutes. Perhaps this is why the company has not focused on providing the fastest loading speed in the industry, despite the battery-as-a-service may not work as well in the US or Europe, where premium electric car buyers want increased charging powers.

During the second NIO Power Day event, the China-based automaker announced that its ultra-fast electric car charger will be 20 kW more powerful than rivals, but also previewed third-generation swap stations.

The chargers are expected to be installed from late 2022 or early next year and will allow for more batteries to be kept at each location, as well as additional flexibility that is currently not possible.

Terra 360 — the world’s fastest charger

Norway has received two Terra 360 electric car chargers, capable of fully charging a vehicle in just 15 minutes.

The Eletroposto has a maximum capacity of 360 kW, which is much higher than most current chargers, which have a power ranging from 50 to 150 kW. The equipment was built in the ski resort in Norway, located in the city of Geilo and also in the city of Bergen, the second largest in Norway.

The chargers have the ability to charge two electric cars at the same time. The project is the result of a partnership between ABB and Eviny, both manufacturers of chargers for electric cars.