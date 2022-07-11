Club prepares ‘irrefutable proposal’ for Alex Teixeira and can give Vasco a hat

It’s been a few seasons now, it’s quite common to see the name of Alex Teixeira related to Brazilian football, but a negotiation never evolved, which is happening now.

That’s because, last week, the player agreed to leave Besiktas, leaving the team after just one season, with 31 games played and only five participations in goals, one assist and four balls in the net.

Since then, his name has been gaining more and more strength in Vasco. However, now, the club has gained strong competition, which may cause the player’s return to be, once again, postponed.

That’s because, the portal Torcedores found that Alex Teixeira is also in the sights of Espanyol, which plans to make an ‘unrefusable offer’ for the player to hit with the Barcelona team. The signing is a special request from coach Diego Martínez.

Torcedores.com learned that Alex Teixeira was appointed by coach Diego Martínez to reinforce Espanyol. With that, the Barcelona team tries to cross the player’s negotiation with Vasco.

Alex Teixeira’s career

Alex Teixeira gained notoriety in European football playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, especially in the 2015-16 season, when he scored an incredible 26 goals in 26 matches for the Ukrainian club, drawing attention from clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea. At that time, however, the midfielder chose to settle with Chinese football.

There, he remained from 2016 to 2020, then heading to Besiktas. In his career, in addition to the clubs already mentioned, he passed through Vasco, where he was revealed.