Coming soon? Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has alleged leaked prices and specifications

Quoted to be launched in China later in July under the name of “Moto X30 Pro’, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – the nomenclature that will be given to the global version – has recently emerged in leaks and rumors that try to predict the design and specifications of the next car. manufacturer boss. This device will be presented to the market as the successor to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, an advanced smartphone launched in the first quarter of this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 platform — octa-core up to 3 GHz with 4 nm lithography from Samsung — with the Adreno GPU. 730 and 12 GB of RAM.

According to information, the Edge 30 Ultra should be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a version that brings important improvements compared to its predecessor, replacing Samsung’s manufacturing process – which caused the component to overheat – with TSMC lithograph. Despite the scarcity of information, speculations highlight the possibility of the Ultra variant being announced soon in Europe costing around €899, around R$4,850 in the direct conversion. This price is consistent with the premium category of the phone representing an addition of just 100 euros (~ R$ 535) for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM.

In addition to the state-of-the-art processor and balanced price, the device should also stand out for including a Smart Stylus pen and Folio protective cover. As usual, Motorola has not confirmed the speculations hovering about its high-end future, however, the high number of rumors and leaks from different informants reinforces the possibility that the rumors are true, something that we will only know when the brand makes the Edge official. 30 Ultra.

What are your expectations for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra? Tell us, comment! *Cover image: Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

