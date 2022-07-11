Corinthians reappears with reinforcement from Mateus Vital and Ramiro

Corinthians played again this morning (11), the day after the 1-0 victory over Flamengo, and started the preparation for Wednesday’s duel (13) against Santos, the second leg of the round of 16. of the Copa do Brasil final. The novelty was the presence of Mateus Vital among his teammates at CT Joaquim Grava.

The duo trained on the field with most of the Corinthians squad, which warmed up, trained in possession of the ball in a reduced space, collectively and finally rehearsed crosses and shots. They were on loan to teams abroad and are now watched by Vítor Pereira. Corinthians does not rule out that both are negotiated in this window, but they should be available to the coach if no proposal pleases.

Who played more than 45 minutes against Flamengo stayed inside the CT for a regenerative training. In addition to Vital and Ramiro, forward Willian is also training on the pitch. The number 10 had a subluxation in his right shoulder two weeks ago, he is still undergoing treatment at the site and continues to train with protection.

As for the other injured, Fagner, Maycon and Renato Augusto are in the process of physical transition after muscle injuries. It is unlikely that any of them will return this week, but all three are getting closer and closer to returning. Júnior Moraes treats a sprain in his left ankle, and Paulinho will only return in 2023.

Corinthians’ newest concern is Lucas Piton, who had to leave at halftime in the match against Flamengo for a suspected fracture of a toe. The club awaits the results of the medical exams and will only update the player’s situation on Wednesday (13) at night, when they release the lineup that faces Santos in Vila Belmiro.

Corinthians has only one training session with starters, tomorrow afternoon (12), to make the necessary adjustments to the team that plays the classic alvinegro the next day. After beating Santos 4-0 in the first leg three weeks ago, the Parque São Jorge team can even be defeated by three goals and still advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil – there is no qualifying away goal criterion. From home.