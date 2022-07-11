Cruzeiro and Marco Antnio reach agreement and terminate contract

Cruzeiro announced this Monday (11) that, by mutual agreement, it terminated the contract of midfielder Marco Antnio, 21 years old. The promise never managed to establish itself in the star-studded cast. Now the player is free on the market. Gois is one of the interested clubs.

“Cruzeiro communicates that it has reached an agreement with the athlete Marco Antnio for the termination of his contract. The club is grateful for the services provided over all these years by the player trained in the youth teams of the celestial team”, said Cruzeiro, in social networks.

Marco Antnio moved up to the professional team of cruise in 2020, when he played seven games. In 2021, there were 11 matches and one assist. This season, he has taken the field five times.

His last performance was in the 2-1 defeat to Patrocinense in the Campeonato Mineiro, on March 19. Praised for having a lot of quality with the ball at his feet, the point guard was criticized for the lack of intensity in his game.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano is characterized by the purposeful game model and a lot of donation from the athletes on the field during the 90 minutes. Due to the incompatibility with his style, Marco Antnio ended up being passed over.