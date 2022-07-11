Daniel Alves keeps spitting on the plate he ate on – 07/11/2022

Daniel Alves did everything to return to Barcelona. He greatly reduced his salary request. And now, seven months later and just 17 games, he’s been fired. He got a blue ticket, even though he begged to continue.

In an interview with The Guardian, the English newspaper, he criticized the club. He said he doesn’t respect whoever made history on him.

No news. Daniel Alves criticizing former employers is a classic.

It was like that at Juventus in Italy. After losing the 2016 Champions League final to Real Madrid. He posted a photo of the boot he had won with Barcelona. He said Dybala should leave Juve to fly higher. And that they hadn’t kept promises made to him, including to change the way they played.

In 2019, when PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United, he said he wished he had been heard more because he had been in other finals.

At São Paulo, even after the termination agreement, he continued to criticize the club. In a moment of total madness, without understanding the size of the club or his own, he said that his mission was to take São Paulo back to the international scene.

It’s a mouthpiece. It has a nickname of Good Crazy, but nothing of Crazy. Don’t rip money. And you’re never to blame for anything.