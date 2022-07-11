Deleted scene shows direct connection to Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were two of the biggest geeky events of the last few months, with both films involving Marvel’s much-talked-about Multiverse.

As commented by Marvel president Kevin Feige himself, the two films would be part of a multiversal trilogy called the “Multiverse Trilogy”, which also includes the series WandaVision.

WandaVision started this trilogy, going through spiderman 3 and ending in Doctor Strange 2. But, without a doubt, of these three productions, the ones that talk to each other the most and affect each other the most are WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2.

In addition to Wanda’s arc, Darkhold is present in these two productions and plays a key role in the plot. The scenes involving the evil book are very important to the movie, but they could have been even more prominent.

It turns out that a video has been released showing footage of one of the deleted scenes from the movie (yes, another one), showing Wong, Rintrah and other mages from Kamar-Taj trying to climb Mount Wundagore to go to the castle of the Darkhold:

Behind the scenes video of a #MultiverseOfMadness deleted scene of #Wong, Rintrah and Kamar-Taj sorcerers climbing Wundagore Mountain to find out more about the Darkhold! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZPvFrCj1t8 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 24, 2022

We don’t know why Wong is doing this (besides he might want to destroy one of the copies of the evil spells in the book). We also don’t know why the scene was deleted from the final cut of the film.

But how does that fit in with Spider-Man 3?

Do you remember Wong’s scene in the neighborhood buddy movie? Where does Wong go to Kamar-Taj with suitcase and heavy clothes for cold weather? Well, if you look at it, the clothes Wong wears in the deleted scene video are very similar, if not identical.

It is possible that this scene would be a flashback showing that Wong already tried to go to the Darkhold’s castle, however, as you can see in the video, somehow the castle and the location prevented the wizard from reaching him.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

