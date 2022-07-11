Did Miranda give Hulk a penalty? Former referees analyze

The 0-0 draw between Atlético-MG and São Paulo, yesterday, at Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship, had a lot of complaints from the Atlético-MG players after the final whistle because of possible unmarked penalties in favor of the Minas Gerais team. The main target of criticism was the bid between Miranda and Hulk, which generated a disagreement between the Galo striker and referee Anderson Daronco.

Sandro Meira Ricci, a former referee who was at the Premiere Whistle Center in the broadcast of the match, analyzed the bid and said it was a penalty. However, this is not the same opinion as other former referees interviewed by the UOL Sport.

“In my opinion, there was a penalty. Because Hulk takes the ball away from the spot and Miranda ends up hitting him. Daronco gave him a corner. The big question is whether Miranda can touch the ball or not. But for me, Hulk takes the ball away. ball and has a small contact with Miranda. [Miranda] ends up deflecting the ball and could have the interpretation of no penalty. It’s a trick that’s difficult to interpret. Miranda seems to touch the ball, so it’s really a move that tends to be normal”, said Sandro Meira Ricci.

Carlos Eugênio Simon, refereeing commentator for Disney channels, disagrees with Sandro’s opinion: “Miranda is precise and plays the ball. It wasn’t a penalty!”

Alfredo Loebeling shares the same opinion as Simon and explains that the move is not for VAR to interfere, as it was an interpretation by Daronco, and not a mistake by the referee. “The move is normal. Miranda touches the ball and then the two players get involved, but he touches the ball. It’s a game move. It’s not a move for VAR, it’s interpretive, it’s not a gross error. There’s no penalty There’s no card for Hulk either because it’s not a simulation, it’s a game shock after Miranda touches the ball”, he said.

Márcio Chagas da Silva was yet another former referee to agree with Daronco’s decision. However, he stressed that he was poorly positioned in the bid.

“It’s a very difficult move. From the position that Daronco is in, in my opinion, he’s poorly positioned, he’s behind the players and he doesn’t have a vision that favors his decision. I believe it was due to VAR, when he stops putting the hand to ear and is receiving the information”, began Márcio.

“In my opinion, he was right by not scoring the penalty, Miranda touches the ball before contact with Hulk, then the meeting happens due to the speed of the play, they tangled up and fell. From the image behind, we can see that Miranda he pouts the ball and then the players clash. The decision was right, even though he is badly positioned”, he added.