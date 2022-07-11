eFootball 2022: Video highlights graphical improvements from Version 1.0

The new video, made by channel ElAnalistaDeBits, also highlights how the game is still far from being one of the most beautiful sports games released in recent years, so there is still a lot of work for developers before eFootball 2022 can be considered a successor to respect for the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise.

A new eFootball 2022 comparison video has been posted online, showing the graphical improvements introduced in the 1.0 update.

eFootball 2022 was originally released on PC and consoles in September 2021, but many were disappointed by what they saw, prompting numerous memes and a public apology from Konami.

With the 1.0 update, which was released in April of this year, Konami tried to fix the game’s most serious problems, also revealing that the developer was committed to giving the game the affection it needed. In a statement shared in early April, the developer confirmed that it has been working hard to earn fans’ trust and make the game more enjoyable by adding new mechanics and commands, making balance changes, and more.

The news made the game much better than at launch, but there is still a lot of work to be done, as the video below proves.

eFootball 2022 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and mobile devices running Android and iOS. The game is available in all formats for free and offers additional paid content.

So, do you think eFootball still has salvation?