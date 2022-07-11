Elle Fanning lives sentenced for encouraging suicide by SMS: ‘Words create tragedies’

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – “I was a little young, I was involved with my own dramas”, says Elle Fanning, 24, during a chat with journalists promoted by the American Association of TV Critics (TCA, its acronym in English). ), which the F5 followed. The actress refers to the period when Michelle Carter, 25, her character on the series “The Girl from Plainville” was in the news.

The production retraces the steps of the young American, who was convicted of encouraging the suicide of Conrad Roy (in the production lived by Colton Ryan) through text messages. The first episode arrives in Brazil this Sunday (10) on the Starzplay streaming service – the others will enter the platform weekly.

“I remember seeing her on magazine covers, I think my mother followed the case and I heard people commenting”, says the actress. “What I remember most are the paparazzi pictures of her getting out of the car, the eyebrows and the pink shirt.”

Despite not having followed closely at the time, she says she was excited about the possibility of playing Michelle in fiction. “As someone interested in psychology and the human experience, I always think there’s a middle ground,” she says. “I was happy to be able to look at her without a biased perspective.”

At the time of the suicide in 2014, Conrad was 18 and Michelle was 17. The two had met two years earlier when they were vacationing in the same city. Other than that, they didn’t usually see each other, but they always exchanged confidences via SMS and email. It was never clear if they were lovers or just friends – in the series, they kiss during a date.

For Fanning, the production brings an important message about bullying and social media. “It’s much easier for people to say things behind a screen,” she says. “You end up creating this world that is not real, where there are no consequences for what you say, comment, or write that is unpleasant to others.”

Keep reading

“People need to know that those words don’t go away,” he continues. “There are people who are reading and reacting to them, who may be taking it seriously or being hurt. Tragedies can happen because of this. In the series, our weapons are literally two phones.”

The co-creator of the plot, Patrick Macmanus, says that they were used for the elaboration of the scripts, from reports to documents of the process, which included the messages exchanged between Michelle and Conrad. “We had the opportunity to speak with Lynn Roy several times,” he says of the boy’s mother, played in the series by Chloë Sevigny.

“This was a fantastic experience for everyone involved,” he says. “We had this opportunity to get into her thinking, which was of extraordinary value and was greatly appreciated by all of us. The Carter family, understandably, shunned the media, so we didn’t have the opportunity to discuss the series with them.”

Liz Hannah, the other co-creator of the fiction based on the case, says that one important aspect they didn’t want to leave out was Michelle’s relationship with “Glee” (2009-2015). The girl was fascinated by Ryan Murphy’s series, in particular by the character Rachel Berry and her interpreter, Lea Michele.

The obsession was such that some people believe that Conrad’s suicide was encouraged so that she could have the same experience as the actress. In 2013, Lea’s boyfriend Cory Monteith overdosed and died at age 31. He played athlete Finn Hudson, who was also Rachel’s love interest in the series.

“Creatively, it was really important to be able to talk about ‘Glee,'” says Hannah. “We reached out to everyone we could to understand how to make this happen, because it was vital to telling Michelle’s story.”

They were eventually allowed to cite the production. “A lot of our plot is about loneliness and isolation,” she explains. “What was interesting about ‘Glee’ was making lonely people feel included. It was bittersweet to explore that through Michelle, who felt included in the show but couldn’t bring herself to bring it into real life.”

Fanning agrees with the importance of “Glee” to the story they needed to tell. “I think the reason why she and so many of us love ‘Glee’ and ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and the whole universe of productions made for young adults is because you can see yourself in that place,” she says.

“It’s an outlet for people who feel lonely, they can be the popular girl even if it’s for the duration of the movie,” she continues. “Our show incorporates these pop culture elements to show this idealization and the creation of this false sense of reality where you feel accepted.”

In addition to being an actress, Fanning serves as an executive producer on “The Girl from Plainville”. “Now that I’m a little more mature, I’m also able to produce”, she celebrates. “It’s really cool to see this other side, to be behind the camera seeing how the machine works. It’s something I’m very interested in right now.”

This does not mean, however, that she will put aside what she has been used to doing professionally since she was 3 years old: acting. “I was lucky to find what I wanted to do at such a young age and still love it as much as I do,” she comments. “I can’t think of anything else I’d like to do other than be on a movie set.”

“THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE”

When: Premieres 7/10

Where: On Starzplay

Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz, among others.