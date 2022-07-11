Emmy 2022: check out the bets of those who know everything about movies and series | pop

The main award for television programs and professionals, the Emmy, reaches its 74th edition. As every year, fans of series and movies around the world are crazy to follow the famous list of nominees. Of course, after all, who doesn’t want to see their favorite story running for the grand prize?
Before releasing the official list, next Tuesday, 12/7, the buzz on the internet has already started: but who are the big bets? We’re looking for tips from two people who know everything about this universe: Max Valarez and Mikannnwho present the Cena Aberta podcast, alongside PH Santos.
Check out the lists of this duo and see if they match your guesses!
👉 Best Drama Series
Succession
round 6
Break
euphoria
Better Call Saul
“In the great context of the legal series, ‘Better Call Saul’ is a unique business, precisely because of the nature of Saul, who is a guy who wants to do things in a kind of strange way. So, the legal cases that we see being developed will be different from anything you’ve seen on legal shows because of the ‘trambic’ element,'” says Max in an episode of Cena Aberta, recorded exclusively to talk about the series.
👉 Best Comedy Series
Only Murders in the Building
atlanta
Ted Lasso
hacks
Abbott Elementary
The White Lotus
maid
dopesick
The Staircase
The Dropout
👉 Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, by Succession
Brian Cox, by Succession
Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Lee Jung-jae, for Round 6
👉 Best Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Linney, by Ozark
Zendaya, by Euphoria
Britt Lower, for Rupture
Elisabeth Moss, by Enlightened
Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
👉 Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, by Blackish
Bill Hader, by Barry
“My God, Steve Martin is amazing! But I think how he manages to shine from the dynamics with Martin Short. They shine a lot! The relationship is incredible, even because of the difference between the characters and the personalities”, says Max about the performances by Steve Martin and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building”.
👉 Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, by Hacks
Fifth Brunson, by Abbott Elementary
Issa Rae by Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tracee Ellis Ross, by Blackish
👉 Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Michael Keaton, by Dopesick
Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, for Scenes From a Marriage
Colin Firth, for The Staircase
Samuel L. Jackson, for The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
👉 Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, for Scenes From a Marriage
Margaret Qualley by Maid
Viola Davis, by The First Lady
Julia Garner, by Inventing Anna
Mikannn, on the other hand, preferred to risk a name for each category of the award. Check the list:
👉 Best Drama Series
“The series competes season after season and has not fallen in quality. Even with the end of Ozark and the phenomenon Squid GameI still believe that Succession is the highlight.”
👉 Best Comedy Series
“The first season was already a blast, now the football series should gain even more prominence at the awards.”
👉 Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”
“To be honest, Succession, Ozark, or protagonists of new series that had a lot of prominence, like Lee Jung-jae of Round 6 or Adam Scott of Ruptura, could enter here. But Bob Odenkirk needs to be acclaimed after so many seasons of amazing work like Jimmy/Saul.”
👉 Best Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Linney for “Ozark”
“Tough category, even more so with so many series coming to an end. Jodie Comer and Mandy Moore are strong competitors, Zendaya could win another award, but I believe the year is Laura Linney.”
👉 Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”
“It’s difficult to compete with coach Ted Lasso in this category, especially after a much more emotionally intense season.”
👉 Best Actress in a Comedy Series
“It’s going to be a tough match for Jean Smart, but I think Rae finally takes home the well-deserved figurine.”
👉 Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso”
👉 Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:
Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso”
👉 Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
“Lots of amazing contestants this year, but my bet would be Julia Garner or Sarah Snook. If I can keep from getting snubbed, I’d love to see Rhea Seehorn take home an award.”
👉 Best Supporting Actor in a Drama:
Jonathan Banks for “Better Call Saul”
“Even with co-star Giancarlo Esposito also being a strong contender, my bet this year goes to Jonathan Banks. Succession and Ruptura’s casts can also be featured.”