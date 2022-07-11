“Ensure that he moves to Palmeiras”; sock is approved by everyone in the club

Leila Pereira I always said that I would do whatever it took to strengthen the Palmeiras squad. The president’s philosophy is to spend according to what is requested by the technical committee, followed by the club’s football executive director, Anderson Barros. A gap will need to be filled with the output of Gustavo Scarpawho will say goodbye in December.

This Monday (11), journalist Jorge Nicola brought an exclusive in relation to the intention of Palmeiras to guarantee the hiring of Nicolas De La CruzUruguayan who is also at the end of his contract with River Plate and, by all indications, will not renew his contract.

“(…) There is already a name in mind for Anderson Barros, Leila Pereira and unlimited company. The name for this midfielder role is Nicolás De Lá Cruz, just 24 years old, attacking midfielder for River Plate and one of the best options in the South American market. It’s just that, despite having great success at River Plate, his contract ends December 31”, said Nicola before finishing.

“(…) In the coming days, Palmeiras promises to open negotiations with representatives of De Lá Cruz. The idea is to close a pre-contract for now to ensure that he moves to Palmeiras for free from January 1st (…)”, added.

Verdão knows that they have other rivals interested in signing the Uruguayan and, therefore, want to do the best they can to not let him arrive in Brazil and play in teams like Flamengo or Atlético-MG..