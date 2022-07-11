Ex-F1 boss is indicted for withholding R$ 2.5 billion | formula 1

Former Formula 1 president for nearly 40 years, Bernie Ecclestone will be indicted for fraud in the UK. The 91-year-old Briton is accused of failing to declare to HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs), the state tax body, assets of 400 million pounds or R$2.5 billion held in an account abroad.

After a brief racing career, Ecclestone was once the owner of a team, Brabham, which he acquired in 1972. He took over management of F1 when he became executive director of the former Formula 1 Constructors’ Association (FOCA) in 1978 and remained at the position until 2017, when Liberty Media took over the category.

1 of 2 Bernie Ecclestone follows the Brazilian F4 race in Mogi Guaçu, in the interior of São Paulo — Photo: Marcelo Machado de Melo/Getty Images Bernie Ecclestone follows the Brazilian F4 race in Mogi Guaçu, São Paulo – Photo: Marcelo Machado de Melo/Getty Images

The case is part of a “worldwide” investigation, according to the British government. The ex-manager’s complaint was confirmed by the British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS):

– The CPS reviewed an HMRC evidence file and authorized an indictment against Bernard Ecclestone for fraud by misrepresentation due to his failure to declare the existence of assets held abroad worth more than £400 million. Criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and he is entitled to a fair trial,” said Andrew Penhale, Crown Chief Prosecutor.

In May, the Briton was arrested at Viracopos Airport in Campinas, in the state of São Paulo, for illegally carrying a weapon.

2 of 2 Bernie Ecclestone alongside his wife Fabiana, the new FIA Vice President for South America, at the 2019 Russian GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Bernie Ecclestone alongside his wife Fabiana, the new FIA vice president for South America, at the 2019 Russian GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ecclestone, who is married to Brazilian lawyer Fabiana Flosi and has a property in the country, carried a 32-caliber pistol without documentation in his luggage and was released after posting a R$6,000 bail.

In 2013, he paid 100 million euros (about R$538 million at the current price) to end a case in which he was accused of bribery and corruption in Germany.

At the time, the amounts were the highest recorded in an agreement with the German judiciary. Bernie has been indicted for depositing €44 million (or R$ 236 million) to a former bank president in the negotiation of F1 broadcasting rights in 2006.

