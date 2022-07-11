Fans report riot, beating and robbery in Fortaleza x Palmeiras

In the 44th minute of the second half, Castelão was left in the dark due to a problem with the circuit breaker and, therefore, the confrontation between Fortaleza and Palmeiras ended at 0-0. During the blackout, fans reported a lot of insecurity, confusion, beatings and even robbery scenes inside the stadium.

In addition to the floodlights and floodlights, all the facilities, such as the changing room and exit points, at Arena Castelão were also without power, complicating the flow of fans out of the stadium. The fights between Fortaleza fans themselves reverberated on social networks.

According to the newspaper O Povo, Fortaleza fans reported that a pregnant woman was knocked down and a fan was thrown from the upper stands to the lower ones. The publication also states that two Fortaleza organized supporters clashed at the time of the blackout.

Arena Castelão becomes a stage of confusion in the stands after blackout. Reports of fights and robberies were made by those present via social media after a lighting failure, which even culminated in the end of the game between Fortaleza and Palmeiras. pic.twitter.com/apJFVzOgDW — THE PEOPLE (@opovo) July 11, 2022

The day I take my mother who has never set foot in Castelão and my girlfriend who goes to a game lost precisely because of episodes like today.

The bums are taking the fans out of the stadium. The only loser is Fortaleza. — Matheus isaias(10/45) (@matheusaiass) July 11, 2022

it was a huge joke what happened in the stands of the castelão arena, clowning! — carol (@ohacarol) July 11, 2022

I’m fine guys, thank God. What a terror everyone has lived in this stadium now.. — Guigui #TheLastDance⚡️ (@artistguii) July 10, 2022

Today is the top 3 most tense games I’ve ever been, what happened today at Castelão was bizarre — Squint 🇫🇷 (@sandroweverton_) July 10, 2022