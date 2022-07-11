Ferreira says controversy with Grêmio’s DM was overcome and cites Roger’s importance in return | Guild

Striker Ferreira gave a press conference late this Monday morning at CT Luiz Carvalho. The shirt number 10 of Grêmio is recovered from the surgery that corrected an inguinal hernia and comes from a goal scored in the last match, against Náutico. The attacker said he made peace with the medical department after some friction and stressed Roger’s importance for his return.

Throughout this season, the player was the subject of controversy due to physical problems. Throughout the recovery process, the search for treatment outside the club’s medical department generated a conflict of versions between Grêmio and its staff. But, according to the attacker, everything was resolved.

– The relationship with the entire department of the Grêmio is very good, there was always a conversational relationship, I tried to explain my situation to them, that I have staff, I have a doctor, three physiotherapists on the outside. We always try to align so that it looks good for me and for the club as well. There was a little fuss, silly thing, but it was resolved. It’s not new, I’ve always had a good relationship with the club, including the DM – guaranteed Ferreira.

1 of 1 Ferreira, Grêmio forward — Photo: João Victor Teixeira / ge Ferreira, Grêmio forward — Photo: João Victor Teixeira / ge

Ferreira returned to the pitch in the 0-0 draw with Bahia, when he came on in the 20th minute of the second half. In the last match, he was the novelty among the holders and responsible for opening the score with a great goal against Náutico. It was his first goal in 2022 after more than seven months of fasting, even though he was still not in the best condition.

– I’m not 100% yet, let’s say 90%. Pain issue is normal, surgery was performed in a delicate place, but with time the pain goes away and with time I get 100%. I was injured on February 11 against Juventude, I was treated, I came back with pain against Inter, I played with pain against Ypiranga, with Ponte Preta with pain and against Chapecoense with a lot of pain. Then it was not possible to continue – said Ferreira.

The match was Ferreira’s 10th of the season. The athlete was little available while Roger was in charge. With the current coach, he had only played four games before the surgery. During the interview, shirt 10 highlighted the importance of the coach for his recovery.

– A difficult time, getting injured. Professor Roger was very important to me. He was a player, he explained to me that he went through a moment like this, he always tried to listen to me and understand my side. So much so that after the goal I gave him a hug, because it was very important for me in that period – he reported.

Next Saturday, Grêmio will host Tombense, at the Arena, from 4:30 pm, for the 18th round of Série B. Ferreira should be kept as a starter, since against Náutico the partnership with Biel worked well.