Filming of “Furious Speed” closes section of the A24 again

The A24, in the districts of Vila Real and Viseu, has been the scene of work related to the filming of some scenes from the Hollywood production “Velocidade Furiosa”. In this sense, and until the end of this month, there will be several traffic cuts on this section of the A24, but also conditioning between other nodes.

Between Vila Real and Vila Pouca de Aguiar, the closure will take place on the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st and, due to filming, with the alternative being Estrada Nacional 2 (EN2), between the same locations, and also on the EN2 there may be some constraints.

According to the municipality of Vila Pouca de Aguiar, interruptions on the EN2 will be momentary, for example, while the helicopter is flying over the area for filming.

At stake are the filming of the new film in the “Fast and Furious” saga, which is called ‘Fast X’. This will be the last film in the saga starring actors Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, among others, and which will also feature the participation of Portuguese Daniela Melchior.